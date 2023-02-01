Share:

We build too many walls and not enough bridges.

–Isaac Newton

Back in the 1600s, the bubonic plague in England and this is precisely the time when Newton created his family farm as a consequence of the Cambridge University being shut down. He stayed at his farm for the next year and a half and this gave him some time to reflect on the Kepler laws, Galileo’s ideas and other concepts that he studied while in university. During these years, he made one of the most significant discoveries which was deducing a mathematical description of the universal force of gravity. The reason why this was so remarkable is because unlike his contemporaries who thought that gravity was terrestrial force, Newton believed it to be a universal force. He asserted that it extended all the way to the moon, planets, starts and even further.