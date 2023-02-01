Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), participants were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, situation in IIOJK and ongoing intelligence based operations being undertaken by Army and LEAs for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

The forum paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Peshawar Police Lines blast and vowed that perpetrators will be brought to exemplary justice, the ISPR said. “Such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity,” COAS emphasised.

COAS also directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

Forum taking notice of human rights violations and Indian design to alter demographics of IIOJK, reaffirmed Army’s commitment to Pakistan’s principal support to indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people