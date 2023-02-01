Share:

Peshawar - Muhammad ishaq, President of the sarhad Chamber of Commerce and industry (sCCi), has strongly condemned the deadliest suicide bombing in a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines and paid tribute to those martyred in the attack.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ishaq described the Peshawar suicide attack as an attempt to undermine Pakistan’s peace, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that anyone attempting to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere would fail in their evil plans.

The SCCI President stated that peace was restored in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a consequence of sacrifices made by police and security personnel, and that these sacrifices would not be in vain.

He stated that the entire nation supports the police and security agencies and is willing to make any sacrifice to combat terrorism and promote peace.