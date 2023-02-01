Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday appealed all the political forces to get united against anti-Pakistan elements. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said terrorists, through their despicable actions, want to spread fear and paranoia among the masses and reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism and militancy. The prime minister said his message to all political forces is one of unity and we can fight our political fights later. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the PDM government would not bow down before PTI Chairman Imran Khan and thus the general elections would be held as required under the constitution, till the holding of elections government would continue to serve the masses and would revive the economy. PM Shehbaz Sharif was talking to Acting Governor Balochistan, Jan Muhammad Jamali and Senator Sana Jamali , Federal Minister Khursheed Shah, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for parliamentary affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and MNA Malik Sohail Khan who separately called on him at the PM office. Federal Minister for water Syed Khursheed Shah discussed the political situation and matters related to his Ministry. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema discussed his party matters with the PM. Minister for parliamentary affairs Javed Murtaza Abbasi discussed the agenda for the upcoming joint session of the parliament and legislative business which would be tabled before the session. PM directed the ministers and MNAs belonging to PDM that they must ensure their presence in the joint session of the Parliament. Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that climate change is one of the defining issues of our times. As one of the countries, most vulnerable to climate change Pakistan fully appreciated the need for a global response to combat climate change and build resilience and shared the efforts being undertaken by the government in this regard. The PM was talking to Ms Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), who is on an official visit to Pakistan, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.