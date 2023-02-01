Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser and party senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the gang of five has reached its logical end and her party will steer the country out of problems.

Addressing workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Wednesday, she said that saving the country from gang of five was the PML-N’s responsibility whether it’s Imran Khan, Khosa, ex-CJ or two of his props.

Maryam while mentioning zero load shedding during her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure emphasised that the PML-N is making Pakistan stand on its feet again. She said that the sugar was sold at Rs50 per kg during PML-N supremo’s tenure.

Turning her guns towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, the PML-N chief organiser said that the incumbent government was bound to increase petrol price due to Imran Khan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).