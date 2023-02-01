Share:

ABBOTTABAD - After heavy snowfall and downpours all across Hazara division freezing temperatures triggered pneumonia in various Pneumonia outbreaks in Hazara after temperatures drops places of the region. In the upper parts of the region, mercury dropped below zero, particularly in Galyat, upper Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan.

A four-month-old minor boy lost his life owing to pneumonia in Dalbanni Khait Mansehra while many other children were hospitalised.

According to the sources, hundreds of children were caught by the seasonal epidemic of pneumonia, it also affected a huge population in districts Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohnistan.

During last two weeks, many children have been hospitalised in various parts of the Hazara division including Siran Valley, Galyat, Thandiani, Battahtsam, Manshera and Kaghan where in some areas more than five feet snowfall has been recorded during last two weeks.

Children who caught pneumonia were admitted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad.

Basic Health Units (BHUs) and government hospitals in Siran Valley don’t have enough facilities, doctors and paramedical staff to tackle the pneumonia outbreak which claims several lives of the children in the valley every year.