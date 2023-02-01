Share:

Once John Adams, the founding father of the USA, said “government is formed for the common good, protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness of the people”. Indeed, article 19-A of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan also ensures equal protection to all cities by law. Unfortunately, the government has failed to meet the expectations of the people and failed to protect them. The people of Pakistan grapple with several challenges such as soaring inflation, news about the country’s default, the surge in current and fiscal deficit, shortage of gas, and rising cases of looting and robbery. These issues have aggravated their miseries and they are most vulnerable to hit.

It reveals that people are not protected and safe. On the other hand, politicians, who swear to protect and work for the prosperity of Pakistan, are engaged in personalized politics which is more detrimental than cancer for Pakistan and its inhabitants. People are psychologically, economically, and socially disturbed because there is no any way to go for them. They are in a state of melancholy that whom to blame and trust. They are harshly disappointed with the political culture of Pakistan.

Therefore, petty politics have further added fuel to the fire because people are left in a lurch and quagmire. Politicians prefer their interests, honors, and wealth to the future of the country. Finally, politicians should adopt a humane approach and set aside their difference for the sake of the betterment of the country in such a critical time. In response, people would hold them in high esteem for this noble act and they would be able to achieve the confidence of their people. Certainly, it would be an immediate stepping-stone for our battle with crises.

FAYAZ HUSSAIN SHAH,

Naudero.