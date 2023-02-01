Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the orders of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women (FOSPAH), and directed restoration of a valuable property of a female citizen of Islamabad through the appointment of a local commission and getting it vacated from illegal occupation.

The President ordered break open the locks of the premises if necessary, remove other hurdles in the way of taking possession of the property, and give it back to the rightful owner under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020.

The President said that “a local commissioner be appointed to restore or confer possession of the title of the property, a valuable house in Bahria Town, to Ms Aalya Fazal (the complainant) including measures to perfect such title and to submit a compliance report within seven days.” He added, “The local commissioner can avail the aid of local police if necessary, and the SHO of the local police station should extend full aid to the local commissioner and be present with her at the relevant time along with the police contingent for the safety and security of the local commissioner”.

The President in his decision rejected the unqualified and baseless stance of the accused person that he had been condemned unheard by FOSPAH, adding that the accused had not produced anything to establish the title of the disputed house in his favour, and thus, had no locus standi to bring the representation against the orders of FOSPAH.

As per details, Ms Aalya Fazal had filed a complaint before FOSPAH stating that her father Chaudhry Fazal Hussain has appointed her as his attorney to manage the affairs of his house in Bahria Town, Islamabad. This house was rented to different persons from 2007 to 2016 and afterwards, it remained vacant.

According to the complainant, when her brother visited the house in 2020, it was found that the house was illegally occupied by some unknown persons wherein the matter was reported to Bahria Town and the local police. The police summoned the person residing in the house who gave the undertaking to vacate the house. Afterwards, a suit was filed in court that the house was purchased in 2008 based on a forged agreement dated 2 July 2008.

The complainant approached FOSPAH for the vacation of the house, who passed the orders in the complainant’s favour. The orders were then challenged by the accused person by filing a representation with the President, which was rejected.