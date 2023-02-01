Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Uni­versity on Tuesday awarded PHD degrees to 10 scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis. Ac­cording to details, Hafiz Ghulam Mujaddad S/o Jamshaid Khan was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Economics, Sehrish Akram D/o Mu­hammad Akram in the subject of Zo­ology, Nimmi Abid D/o Abid Ali in the subject of Education, Ambreen Sar­war D/o Muhammad Sarwar in the subject of Economics, Rehana Aslam D/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Islamic Studies, Nighat Ara D/o Bashir Ur Rehman Shams Ul Alam in the subject of Education, Samia Naeem D/o Abdul Naeem in the sub­ject of Solid State Physics, Salma Naz D/o Sher Muhammad in the subject of Political Science, Najma Zahoor D/o Zahoor Ahmed in the subject of Kashmiryat and Abdul Rauf Usmani S/o Muhammad Shafi was awarded in the subject of Islamic Studies.