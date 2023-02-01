LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Bilal Afzal on Tuesday said that the caretaker government’s first and foremost agenda was to serve the people beyond political affiliations.
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had clearly instructed that public projects should not be subject to red tapism, nor should there be any compromise on the quality of work of ongoing projects, he added.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at C&W Department.