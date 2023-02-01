Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Bilal Afzal on Tuesday said that the caretaker government’s first and foremost agenda was to serve the people beyond political affiliations.

Caretaker Chief Min­ister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had clearly in­structed that public projects should not be subject to red tapism, nor should there be any compromise on the quality of work of ongo­ing projects, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at C&W Department.