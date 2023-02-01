Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Board of Investment & Trade has decided to revive the Punjab Chamber of Commerce Coordination Committee and representatives of chambers, industrialists and government officers will be members. The decision was made in a meeting held in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer here on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, he said the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade should move forward by setting targets and ensure the provision of all possible facilities to investors. CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Jalal Hasan, while giving a briefing about the board’s performance and future plans, said that 13 special economic zones were approved in Punjab as 10 had been set up while six were in the pipeline. Jalal Hasan said that the Punjab Investment and Promotion Strategy was in the preparation stage. A one-window facility center had been set up in the board for the convenience of investors.