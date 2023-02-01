Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs 1.75 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 267.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 269.63. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs270 and Rs272.70 respectively. The price of the euro depreciated by Rs2.19 and closed at Rs290.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs292.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen decreased by 02 paisas to close at Rs2.05, whereas a decrease of Rs2.98 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs330.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs333.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 44 paisas and 53 paisas to close at Rs71.38 and Rs72.93 respectively.