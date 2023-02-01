Share:

Peshawar - In the wake of a deadly blast at a mosque in Police Lines here, the security has been beefed in the city while new security SOPs were issued for the Civil Secretariat.

The police have been put on high alert at all educational institutions, worship places and government offices to thwart any nefarious design of the anti-state elements.

Checking at the entry and exit points of the city has been strengthened and people are urged to cooperate with the security officials.

Meanwhile the district administration on Tuesday issued new security protocols to follow while entering the Civil Secretariat where the blast took place.

According to new SOPs thorough checking of vehicles including opening the vehicle compartment and checking the engine, fuel tank, trunk and body would be conducted at main entrance.

The people onboard would lower the side glass of the vehicle to show their identity to security officials at entrance.

Full body search and written details of all visitors would be ensured while no vehicle other than the Chief Secretary would be allowed in front of the office of the Chief Secretary.

All the walk-through gates would be immediately activated at entrance of Civil Secretariat and departments and everybody would be bound to pass through the walk through gate.

The department administration has urged the government employees and common man to strictly follow the instructions and SOPs in addition to the existing SOPs for admission to the Civil Secretariat.

Kp minister terms peshawar blast security breach

Our Staff Reporter adds: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister Khushdil Khan Malik said Tuesday that the suicide attack in Malik Saad Police Lines was a security breach that must be thoroughly investigated to uncover the real perpetrators.

During his visit to the Peshawar Press Club, he told reporters that the occurrence was a stain on the face of our safety procedures that needed to be washed away by adopting proper measures.

While congratulating the newly elected cabinet of the Peshawar Press Club, Khushdil Khan clarified his selection as caretaker minister.

He stated that there was media speculation that a government employee might not be assigned to a caretaker position until his two-year retirement period was completed.