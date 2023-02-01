Share:

Improving healthcare system top priority of govt, says Mohsin.

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to dispatch medi­cal teams to Peshawar for the treatment of blast victims, saying the Punjab government would provide all-out support to treat the injured.

A 13-member medical team was leaving for Peshawar with medicines and blood from Pun­jab, he added and reiterated that the government expresses solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The martyrdom of innocent worshipers in the Peshawar blast was no less than a trag­edy and the Punjab government was an equal sharer in the grief of bereaved families, he said and added that perpetrators deserve severe punishment.

He said, like all people of Pak­istan, the heart of every person of Punjab was wounded, add­ing that cowardly act of terror­ism could not shake the firm resolve of the nation. There are no words to describe feelings and emotions about the tragic incident,he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of College of Physicians and Sur­geons Pakistan (CPSP), led by its president Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Tuesday and discussed training of doc­tors, improvement of hospitals’ treatment facilities and avail­ability of senior doctors at their workplaces.

The caretaker CM directed the health department to en­sure the presence of the senior registrars (consultants) in hos­pital emergencies. Improv­ing the healthcare system was a priority of the government and the research and develop­ment sector was of utmost im­portance in providing quality medical facilities, he said and maintained that attention was needed to be given to the train­ing of doctors, introduction of new courses and specialization in modern medical treatment.

The stakeholders would be consulted about the CPSP rec­ommendations and decisions would be taken on feasible recommendations to move for­ward, he added.

The delegation congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of caretaker CM while Mu­hammad Shoaib Shafi briefed about training and specialization programmes. The delegation included SVP-CPSP Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Amir Zaman Khan, Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali and Maj Gen (r) Prof. Mazhar Ishaq. Pro­vincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir and health secre­taries were also present.