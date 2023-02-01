Improving healthcare system top priority of govt, says Mohsin.
LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to dispatch medical teams to Peshawar for the treatment of blast victims, saying the Punjab government would provide all-out support to treat the injured.
A 13-member medical team was leaving for Peshawar with medicines and blood from Punjab, he added and reiterated that the government expresses solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The martyrdom of innocent worshipers in the Peshawar blast was no less than a tragedy and the Punjab government was an equal sharer in the grief of bereaved families, he said and added that perpetrators deserve severe punishment.
He said, like all people of Pakistan, the heart of every person of Punjab was wounded, adding that cowardly act of terrorism could not shake the firm resolve of the nation. There are no words to describe feelings and emotions about the tragic incident,he added.
Meanwhile, a delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by its president Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Tuesday and discussed training of doctors, improvement of hospitals’ treatment facilities and availability of senior doctors at their workplaces.
The caretaker CM directed the health department to ensure the presence of the senior registrars (consultants) in hospital emergencies. Improving the healthcare system was a priority of the government and the research and development sector was of utmost importance in providing quality medical facilities, he said and maintained that attention was needed to be given to the training of doctors, introduction of new courses and specialization in modern medical treatment.
The stakeholders would be consulted about the CPSP recommendations and decisions would be taken on feasible recommendations to move forward, he added.
The delegation congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of caretaker CM while Muhammad Shoaib Shafi briefed about training and specialization programmes. The delegation included SVP-CPSP Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Amir Zaman Khan, Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali and Maj Gen (r) Prof. Mazhar Ishaq. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir and health secretaries were also present.