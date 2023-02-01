Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to dispatch medical teams to Peshawar for the treatment of blast victims, saying the Punjab government would provide all-out support to treat the injured.

A 13-member medical team was leaving for Peshawar with medicines and blood

from Punjab, he added and reiterated that the government expresses solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The martyrdom of innocent worshipers in the Peshawar blast was no less than a tragedy and the Punjab government was an equal sharer in the grief of bereaved families, he said and added that perpetrators deserve severe punishment.

He said, like all people of Pakistan, the heart of every person of Punjab was wounded, adding that cowardly act of terrorism could not shake the firm resolve of the nation.

There are no words to describe feelings and emotions about the tragic incident,he added.

Caretaker CM visits PIMH

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and took a round of different wards and met patients to inquire about their well-being.

The CM asked the medical staff about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients. Mohsin Naqvi asked for a list of the recovered patients from the medical superintendent and assured taking steps to send the recovered patients back to their homes.