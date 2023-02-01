Share:

MULTAN - The top three sugarcane farmers who would register highest production in Punjab would get cash prizes worth Rs 2.2 million with the highest one to take away a million rupees, agriculture spokesman told on Tuesday. In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that five-year national production project was under execution and different activities were being undertaken to encourage farmers adopt modern technology and best agronomic practices to move a step ahead of at least the previous highest level of production. He said that Zinc Sulphate would be provided to farmers at subsidized rates while demonstration plots would be set up besides organizing the seminars and Farmers’ Day programmes to sensitize farmers on modern agriculture technology. He said that Rs 30,000 subsidy per acre would be provided to farmers on demonstration sugarcane plots while Rs 5000 per acre on Sep-sown sugarcane crop, inter-cropping and for promotion of Chip Bud technology. Sugarcane production contests would be held to maintain a competitive atmosphere and at provincial level, highest producer of sugarcane would get Rs 1 million prize while the second and third position holders would take away Rs 700,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively. At district level, the top producer would get Rs 300,000 cash prize, while second and third position holders would get Rs 150,000 and Rs 75000 respectively.