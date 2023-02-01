Share:

MULTAN - The top three sugarcane farmers who would register highest production in Punjab would get cash prizes worth Rs2.2 million with the highest one to take away a million rupee, an agriculture spokesperson told on Tuesday. In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that five-year national production project was under execution and different activities were being undertaken to encourage farmers adopt modern technology and best agronomic practices to move a step ahead of at least the previous highest level of production.

He said that Zinc Sulphate would be provided to farmers at subsidised rates while demonstration plots would be set up besides organising the seminars and Farmers’ Day programmes to sensitise farmers on modern agriculture technology. He said that Rs30,000 subsidy per acre would be provided to farmers on demonstration sugarcane plots while Rs5,000 per acre on Sep-sown sugarcane crop, inter-cropping and for promotion of Chip Bud technology. Sugarcane production contests would be held to maintain a competitive atmosphere and at provincial level, highest producer of sugarcane would get Rs1 million prize while the second and third position holders would take away Rs700,000 and Rs500,000, respectively. At district level, the top producer would get Rs300,000 cash prize, while second and third position holders would get Rs150,000 and Rs75,000, respectively.

PHA AUCTIONS SHOPS

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctioned different shops and parking stands of the city parks under the vision to increase the self income of the department here on Tuesday.

The auction process was held here at the office under the supervision of Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and Deputy Director Admin Javed Arif. Three shops of Gulgasht Ladies Park were auctioned on rent of Rs20,000 each per month; the shops of Gilani Park were auctioned on rent of Rs28,500 per month; while the parking stand of Shah Shams Park was auctioned on Rs110,000.