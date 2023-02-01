Share:

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will undergo gallbladder removal surgery on Wednesday.

"Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today (Wednesday) and will return following a period of recuperation," Spurs said in a statement.

The London club wished the Italian head coach a quick recovery.

Conte, 53, previously coached Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan as well as the Italian national team.

He was a Juventus and Italy midfielder before his retirement in 2004.