KHYBER - Residents of Loy-Shelman, a remote and bordering area of Landi Kotal, Khyber, have demanded that funds be released immediately to complete the construction of the Rural Health Center (RHC), which has been suspended for the past year and a half.

The Village Council Chairman Muhammad, Yaseen, Councillor Muhammad Riaz, Malik Meeram Khan, and others lamented that the only civil dispensary had been upgraded to RHC, and construction work on the project, which included wards, rooms, and Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs), had begun.

However, they added that development work had been halted for the last year and a half due to a lack of funds, citing the contractor, who stated that approximately 70% of the work had been completed.

The residents of Loy-Shelman claimed that approximately 22 million rupees, a portion of the total funds allocated for the construction of the RHC, had been diverted to another project elsewhere in the province, which was unfair to them.

They had faced hardships since the country’s inception, and due to a lack of health facilities locally, they took their patients twenty miles away to the Headquarters Hospital, Landi Kotal, for medical treatment, they remarked.