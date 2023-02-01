Share:

The 42nd session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group of the UN Human Rights Council offered telling insights into Pakistan’s human rights situation; enforced disappearances, forced marriages, gendered violence, domestic violence, child labour, and a host of other problems remain while we had little to show in the way of progress. However, all hope is not lost; the purpose of the review was to provide guidance and with the countless suggestions given by member states, Pakistan has an opportunity to uphold the principles it so valiantly propagates at such international conferences within its borders.

Areas of concern highlighted by the global community during the meeting were of no surprise considering that multiple state bodies, organisations and news outlets have already been doing a good job of identifying where the gaps lie in regard to the protection of human rights. States like the US drew attention to restrictions faced by NGOs, freedom of expression, and protection of the transgender community, much like Sweden which probed into the matter of government assistance to domestic violence victims and child marriages. And despite being key problems that our country faces, the solutions are straightforward. In fact, we have taken most of the preliminary steps to include provisions in the legislature that emphasise justice, offer protection and the discourse accompanying such pieces of legislation promotes awareness about the issue on the national level. The problem then is not that we have not taken the measures needed but that we lack in implementation.

Simply focusing on ensuring that the law passed and is followed dutifully is bound to improve the human rights situation in the country and prove to the world that we are not as ignorant or as incompetent in protecting minorities, women, children or journalists even, as we may seem from the outside. At the same time, even ringing alarm bells about the precarious situation of individual rights and freedoms is bound to give new impetus to social movements that apply pressure onto bodies so that they enforce the law or enact new policies that intend to create a free and safe environment for all citizens and non-citizens.