ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-December (2022-23) were recorded at $3065.989 million against the exports of $3323.470 million during July- December (2021-22), showing a decline of 7.74 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1058.055 million against the exports of $1332.823 million last year, showing a decrease of 20.61 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1003.238 million during the months under review against the exports of $1146.171 million during last year, showing a decline of 12.47 percent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $881.045 million against $864.241 million last year, showing an increase of 1.94 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $725.975 million against $687.766 million last year.

During July-December (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at $747.700 million against $687.766 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $251.580 million against $240.504 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $572.851 million against the exports of $488.689 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $690.693 million against $508.334 million last year. Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at $420.829 million against $399.426 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $297.543 million against $256.323 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $221.376 million against $195.688 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at $164.255 million during the current year compared to $157.733 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $243.146 million against $194.453 million, and Australia stood at $151.970 million during the current year against $138.700 million during last year.