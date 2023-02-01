Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson Special Olympic Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, hosted a dinner reception in honor of the special players, who will be participating in the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin this year. In promoting the Special Olympics, Chairperson Lakhani and her team have prepared a competitive contingent from Pakistan through their sponsorship efforts. On this occasion, the athletes said: “We are making full-fledged preparations for the mega event in Berlin and are hopeful of winning honors for Pakistan.”

US Consul General in Karachi, Nicole Theriot, said the special players were an inspiration for everyone and are a shining example for Pakistani society. “I am really proud of these young athletes, who are working hard to represent Pakistan at the Berlin Special Olympics 2023,” she said. “It is a great experience to spend time with such talented athletes.” The US Consul General recalled that the Special Olympic Games originated in the United States. “Today I feel happy and proud to attend the event representing my country here.

I am excited for your participation in the upcoming games as the US strongly advocates for the rights and equality of persons with disabilities in every respect, including sports.”