President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood says international community and human rights organizations are not playing their due role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He was talking to a delegation of Kashmir community in Washington.

The delegation included Dr. Ghulam Nabi Mir, Dr. Abdul Rauf, Dr. Akram Dar, Dr. Professor Imtiaz Khan and Kashmiri leader Ali Shah Nawaz from Norway.

In his remarks the AJK President said that the Kashmiri people have completely rejected the unilateral and illegal action taken by the Indian government on 5th August 2019. He said that the neglect of the Kashmir issue is a permanent threat to world peace.

Barrister Sultan said the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people is reaching to international community and the public opinion in this regard is smoothing out.

He said world influential powers should think beyond personal interests for sustainable peace in the region.

Earlier, the President of Azad Kashmir met the Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan.