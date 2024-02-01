18 candidates in race in NA-71 (Sialkot-II)

SIALKOT - Eighteen candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ Khawaja Awais Mushtaq, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dr. Tahir Mehmood Butt, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan’s Muhammed Aslam Bhatt and independent candidate Rehana Imtiaz Dar are in the election race from NA-71, Sialkot-II constituency.

The constituency is very important as PML-N’s Khawaja Asif has been contesting and winning from this constituency since 1993, consecutively.

There are a total of 577,281 registered voters, including 305,133 male and 272,148 female voters, in the constituency. The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish a total of 358 polling stations for the constituency, including 159 for males, 159 for females and 40 combine polling stations. The total number of polling booths would be 955, including 495 for male voters and 460 for female voters.

FIRDOUS SAYS NA-70 DEVELOPMENT PROOF OF HER SERVICES

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary and candidate from NA-70 Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the development works done in her constituency are a proof of her public services.

Addressing various gatherings during her ongoing election campaign on Tuesday night, she said after the elections, a strong public government would steer the country out of crises. She said the manifesto of her party was development and prosperity for the poor. She said the development projects, which could not be completed in the constituency in the past, would be completed now.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq said people were getting another opportunity to change their destiny. “The purpose of our struggle is to reduce hardships of people and give them relief,” she added. She said “today’s generation is the guarantor of Pakistan’s development. We will have to reduce hatred and promote love in society.”

She said the armed forces of Pakistan were always engaged in protection of borders of the country.