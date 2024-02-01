Aleem Khan calls for constructive politics

LAHORE - President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Candidate for National & Provincial Assemblies, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that constructive politics of service is need of the hour as there is no such time to criticize others and we have to put all our efforts for the national cause and devote energies to reform the state system for the welfare of the masses. He added that even today we as a nation can change the destiny of the country and issues can be resolved through collective planning, and wisdom. Abdul Aleem Khan while addressing public meetings in different areas said that with the proper use of available resources, the long-standing complexities can be thrown in the past. Aleem Khan said that by making the youth skilled we can make the dream true of economic development and raise the motherland in the comity of nation. Similarly, self-reliance will lead us to self independence while we will also bring far-reaching reforms in the fields of industry and agriculture after coming to the Government, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan, with reference to NA 117, said that it is the entrance of the City and we will make it most beautiful “Bab-e-Lahore” and comprehensive plan for the up gradation of every union of Shahdara will be ensured. He said that Sami Ullah Khan from PP 145 Ghazali Saleem Butt in PP 146 will get thumping majority and we are grateful to the residents of NA 117 for their historic acceptance. Meanwhile, the election campaign of Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan in the National and Provincial constituencies of NA 119 and PP-149 has reached at its peak and several candidates have withdrawn in their favor. In these two constituencies, dozens of election offices are open round the clock having rush of masses and political activities. Shoaib Siddiqui, Incharge of Abdul Aleem Khan’s election campaign and Ex MPA, is continuing door-to-door canvassing in which he claimed to enter in the final round with full preparation which to be followed by success. Shoaib Siddiqui added that Lion and Eagle in national politics are going to make new history on February 8. Shoaib Siddiqui also addressed various corner meetings in Union Councils 43 and 44 of PP 149. Arshad Bukhari, Chaudhry Yasin, Muhammad Shakeel and Rana Kashif organized election meetings while former councilor Ashfaq Butt, Raja Riaz, Rustam Khan, Babar Khan, Ali Gillani and Anas Khan were also present on the occasion. Moreover, Central Leadership of Jamiat Ahl-Hadith from NA-117 announced to support Abdul Aleem Khan and his two Provincial Candidates Samiullah Khan and Ghazali Saleem Butt after the Shoora meeting. Hafiz Obaidullah Arshad, Fazlur Rehman Madani and Maulana Arshad announced this decision. Ex Provincial Minister and Hockey Olympian Chaudhry Akhtar Rasool, former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and businessman leader of Pioneer Business Group Usman Malik also called on Abdul Aleem Khan and announced their full support in the coming general election.