Thursday, February 01, 2024
ANF recovers 24 kg drugs in 9 operations

APP
February 01, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 24 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday. He said that 2 kg Ice drug was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger going from Islamabad Airport while 774 grams heroin was recovered from another Bahrain- bound passenger going from Bacha Khan Airport. In the third operation, 700 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar from Multan Airport. 684 grams hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport while 460 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi and an accused was also arrested.

