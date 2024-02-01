Thursday, February 01, 2024
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman

February 01, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that universities have to promote applied research and linkages with industries to create alternative sources of funding. He was addressing a symposium on ‘Frontiers of Engineering Materials’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) here on Wednesday. On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Materials Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, Director Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Dr Mohsin Ali Raza, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, Deputy Director Prof Dr Aqil Inam, faculty members, researchers, experts from various industries, engineers and a large number of students were present. In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that materials and metallurgy are fields whose research work will not decline even for the next 50 years.

