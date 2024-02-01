Thursday, February 01, 2024
Bahria Club face Arambagh in 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball final

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2024
LAHORE  -   Bahria Club will take on Arambagh Club in the grand finale of the 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament 2024 to be played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh. The semifinals witnessed Bahria Club securing a hard-fought victory over Patars 2100 Club with a score of 61-56. Behzad Khan led Bahria Club with 18 points, supported by Hamad Khan with 14 points and Ali Hassan contributing 12. Rana Athar was the top scorer for Patars 2100 Club with 21 points, followed by Mohsin Riaz and Anas Usman, each adding 10 points. In the second semifinal, Arambagh Club triumphed over Civil Tigers Club with a 55-46 win.

