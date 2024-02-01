BBSYDP empowering youth, reducing poverty through skill training

MIRPURKHAS - Secretary Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Human Resource and Research Board, Sindh Riaz Hussain Soomro, on Wednesday, highlighted the impact of BBS Youth Development Programme, in providing self-sufficiency and reducing poverty among the youth. In a visit to the Mirpurkhas district, Secretary Riaz Hussain Soomro of BBS Youth Development Human Resource and Research Board, has highlighted the programme’s impact on providing employment opportunities and technical skills to educated youth. During his visit to various centres in Mirpurkhas, Secretary Soomro witnessed firsthand knowledge about the success of the 15th phase of BBSYDP in empowering youth through training in sewing, beautification, and CIT classes. By becoming self-sufficient, these young individuals are not only improving their own lives but also playing a crucial role in uplifting their families and communities. He said under this phase, over 500 girls and boys are receiving free technical training and monthly stipends across Mirpurkhas district. This programme led by the Sindh government, is a promising step towards poverty eradication and a bright future for the youth of Sindh province, he added. He further said that with BBSYDP, the youth of province of Sindh are gaining self-sufficiency and contributing towards reducing poverty.