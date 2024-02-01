Bilal, Asad enter Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis final

LAHORE - Bilal Asim and Asad Zaman, both students of coach Rashid Malik, reached the boys U18 final in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy. In the boys U18 semis, Bilal Asim (ACE) beat Ahtesham Humayun 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 while Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-3. In the boys U16 semis, Ahtesham Humayun beat M Yahya 6-2, 6-0 and Abubakar Talha beat Amir Mazari 6-0, 6-4. In the boys U14 semis, Omer Jawad beat Syed Mahad Shehzad 4-1, 4-2 and Abdur Rehman beat Zohaib Amjad 4-1, 5-3. In the boys/girls U12 semis, Rashid Ali Bachani beat M Junaid 4-2, 5-3 and Hajra Suhail beat Ibraheem Gill 4-2, 4-0. In boys/girls U10 semis, Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat EhsanBari 4-0, 4-1 and Ayan Shahbaz beat Majid Bachani 1-4, 4-0, 4-2.