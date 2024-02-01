Blind murder traced, accused arrested: SSP Investigation

FAISALABAD - The police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within 24 hours and arrested an accused on charge of killing his wife over character suspicion.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here on Wednesday, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal said that Faiza Bibi (19) was found dead in his house situated at Murad Colony under mysterious circumstances on January 30 and the police after registering a case started investigation on scientific lines.

The police took Abu Sufiyan, second spouse of the ill-fated girl, into custody over suspicion for investigation. However the accused during initial interrogation confessed the offence of killing of his wife over loose character as she reportedly had illicit relations with a vegetable vender namely Usman.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

The SSP Investigation appreciated the performance of police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates to them including DSP Batala Colony Ghazi Nasir Abbas, SHO D-Type Colony police station Rana Javaid Iqbal, SI Shehzad Ahmad Incharge Investigation D-Type Colony.

WIFE KILLER AWARDED DEATH PENALTY

Death penalty was awarded to a wife-killer here on Wednesday. The Bahlak police station had registered a case in this regard.

As per prosecution, the police had booked Imtiaz Ahmad and his accomplices on charge of killing his wife and submitted the challan in the court of law. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sajjad Hussain awarded death sentence to Imtiaz and directed him to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay the amount of compensation.

Meanwhile, the judge acquitted other accused including Shahida Bibi, Saddam Hussain and Rab Nawaz by giving them the benefit of doubt.

PLRA STARTS COMPUTERIZED SERVICES FOR 117 MORE VILLAGES

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has started computerized services for 117 more villages in different districts of the Punjab province.

A spokesperson for the Authority said here Wednesday that computerized services including transfer of lands, issuance of computerized ‘Fard’ has been started at land record centers in 66 villages in district Pakpattan, 2 in Taunsa Sharif, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Rahim Yar Khan, 12 in Sahiwal, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Lahore and 33 villages in Layyah.

He said that this step would help ease the problems of the people in addition to security of property records of the people.

Director General PLRA Saira Umar said that PLRA is ensuring the use of modern technology and software to build the land administration system on modern lines and align the services with international standards.