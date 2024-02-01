Thursday, February 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bribery battle

February 01, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

am writing this letter to raise awareness and highlight the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of bribery plaguing our society. Bribery not only undermines the very fabric of fairness and justice but also hampers societal progress and development.

Bribery, defined as the act of offering, giving, receiving, or soliciting something of value with the intention of influencing the actions of an individual in a position of power, is a detrimental practice that erodes trust and corrodes the pillars of a just society. To combat bribery effectively, it is imperative that we engage in concerted efforts at various levels. Let us stand united against bribery and work together to create a society that upholds ethical values and promotes the welfare of all its members. SYEDA HAFSA ALI, Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1706688515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024