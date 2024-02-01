Cabinet approves increase in prices of 146 life-saving drugs

The federal cabinet under chairmanship of interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has approved the increase in prices of 146 life-saving drugs.

The cabinet meeting held on Thursday, approved the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Competition Commission of Pakistan and State Administration of Market Regulation of China.

On the occasion, Pakistani psychologist Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen was allowed to receive the award of Member of the British Empire from King Charles of Great Britain, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu was also allowed to receive the Gold Medal from Aeronautical Merit from Italy.

Addressing the meeting, the PM said the government was taking steps to supply medicines at reasonable prices.

The federal cabinet approved the decision of the cabinet committee on energy during the meeting.