Candidate for NA-8, PK-22 gunned down in Bajaur

BAJAUR/QUETTA - Rehanzeb Jan, an independent candidate contesting elections for NA-8 and PK-22 constituencies, was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday, police sources said.

Rehanzeb Jan was visiting Phattak Bazaar as part of his election campaign in Sadiqabad area when assailants opened fire, resulting in injuries to four individuals, including the candidate. The wounded were promptly taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar, where Rehanzeb succumbed to his injuries. Rasheed Khan, a police official, told journalists that the armed attack occurred while Rehanzeb was actively engaged in his election campaign at Phattak Bazaar, with the candidate sustaining a fatal head injury. The injured ones were identified as Sultan Raum, Talha Yousaf, and Fazle Amin.

In response to the incident, the locals blocked the road in front of the Civil Colony in Khar by placing Rehanzeb’s body on it and staged a protest demonstration. The protesters, while chanting slogans, demanded swift justice and urged the government to apprehend the killers at the earliest.

Meanwhile, at least five people were injured in a grenade attack at the office of a PPP candidate in the Sariab area of Quetta city.

According to the police, unidentified attackers had plunged a grenade at the election office of Haji Ali Madad Jattak and managed to flee the scene. The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Ullah, Nasrullah, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Latif, and Ubaidullah, adding that they were shifted to the Provincial Sundeman Hospital Quetta for medical treatment. Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali has strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on Sariab Road Quetta. In a statement, he said that miscreant elements cannot weaken the ambitions of the people. Jamali said that the war against terrorism will continue until the restoration of peace and no one should be allowed to sabotage the law and order situation. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the citizens injured in the attack.

Politicians have voiced their concerns about the security situation, with some demanding a delay in the already postponed elections. The Senate had also passed a non-binding resolution for delaying the polls, but it was met with strong criticism from major political parties.