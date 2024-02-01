Thursday, February 01, 2024
Chief secretary inspects Central Jail

Agencies
February 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday to check the facilities being provided to prisoners. He inspected the jail hospital, vocational centre and food preparation room, and issued necessary instructions on-the-spot. He said quality food and sanitation were basic needs of prisoners. He said that reforms were under way to improve the condition of prisons across the province, adding that provision of video call, internet and e-library facilities to prisoners was a laudable initiative.

Agencies

