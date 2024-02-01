China, Russia agree to promote military ties to 'higher level'

China and Russia on Wednesday agreed to promote their military ties to a "higher level."

Almost a month after he was appointed China’s new defense minister, Dong Jun Wednesday held his first public video call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu and the two sides agreed to "continuously expand practical cooperation and promote the military ties to a higher level," China's Defense Ministry said.

"The Chinese and Russian militaries must implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, resolutely respond to global challenges, continuously enhance strategic mutual trust, and contribute to deepening China-Russia relations," Dong told Shoygu.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, the two sides noted.

It is Dong’s first public communication with any foreign official since he was picked by President Xi Jinping as China’s new defense minister last month.

A former navy commander Dong succeeded Gen. Li Shangfu who was unceremoniously removed last October.

There is no news about what happened to Li but a case of corruption has not been ruled out.