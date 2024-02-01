Thursday, February 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China urges int’l community to ‘step up engagement’ with Afghan Taliban

China urges int’l community to ‘step up engagement’ with Afghan Taliban
Anadolu
9:05 AM | February 01, 2024
International

China on Wednesday said it was a “normal” diplomatic arrangement for Beijing to receive credentials from the new Afghan ambassador while urging the international community to step up engagement with the interim administration led by the Taliban in Kabul.

“It is normal diplomatic arrangement,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin replied when asked about China’s President Xi Jinping accepting ambassadorial credentials from the new Afghan envoy to Beijing appointed by the interim Taliban administration.

Wang said China hopes the international community “will step up engagement and exchanges with the Afghan interim government, encourage it to actively respond to international concerns, jointly help with Afghanistan’s reconstruction, development and support Afghans’ efforts to combat violent terrorist forces and contribute to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.”

New Afghan envoy Asadullah Bilal Karimi was among at least 42 new ambassadors posted in Beijing who presented their letters of credentials to Xi on Tuesday.

Imran, his wife Bushra jailed for 14 years in Toshakhana corruption case

“China’s policy on Afghanistan is consistent and clear,” Wang said, adding: “As a traditionally friendly neighbor, China has maintained diplomatic ties, exchanges and cooperation in various areas with Afghanistan.”

The new Afghan ambassador to Beijing was posted by the interim Taliban administration on Nov. 24.

On Dec. 1, Hong Lei, the director general of protocols at China's Foreign Ministry, received Karimi's credentials before presenting his letter of credence to Xi on Tuesday.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in Aug. 2021, but no UN member states have recognized the interim administration.

Last September, China was the first country to appoint a new ambassador to Afghanistan.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1706688515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024