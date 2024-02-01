China urges int’l community to ‘step up engagement’ with Afghan Taliban

China on Wednesday said it was a “normal” diplomatic arrangement for Beijing to receive credentials from the new Afghan ambassador while urging the international community to step up engagement with the interim administration led by the Taliban in Kabul.

“It is normal diplomatic arrangement,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin replied when asked about China’s President Xi Jinping accepting ambassadorial credentials from the new Afghan envoy to Beijing appointed by the interim Taliban administration.

Wang said China hopes the international community “will step up engagement and exchanges with the Afghan interim government, encourage it to actively respond to international concerns, jointly help with Afghanistan’s reconstruction, development and support Afghans’ efforts to combat violent terrorist forces and contribute to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.”

New Afghan envoy Asadullah Bilal Karimi was among at least 42 new ambassadors posted in Beijing who presented their letters of credentials to Xi on Tuesday.

“China’s policy on Afghanistan is consistent and clear,” Wang said, adding: “As a traditionally friendly neighbor, China has maintained diplomatic ties, exchanges and cooperation in various areas with Afghanistan.”

The new Afghan ambassador to Beijing was posted by the interim Taliban administration on Nov. 24.

On Dec. 1, Hong Lei, the director general of protocols at China's Foreign Ministry, received Karimi's credentials before presenting his letter of credence to Xi on Tuesday.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in Aug. 2021, but no UN member states have recognized the interim administration.

Last September, China was the first country to appoint a new ambassador to Afghanistan.