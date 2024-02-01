CM inaugurates PALMS portal for issuance of arms licences online

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has formally inaugurated “The Punjab Arms Licence Management System” (PALMS) portal under which arms licences can be applied online across the province. “The Punjab Arms License Management System” was signed between Home Department Punjab and NADRA on Wednesday. Under the “Punjab Arms License Management System” Arms Licenses can be renewed and amended across Punjab. Under “Punjab Arms License Management System” transfer of arms license to heirs will also be done online. Under “Punjab Arms License Management System” the arms license will be delivered to the home of the applicant. In this regard, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that with the implementation of “Punjab Arms License Management System” it will be possible to completely eliminate corruption in the issuance of licenses. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the services of Home Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed and Additional Secretary Home (Judicial) Department Farwa Amir for launching “The Punjab Arms License Management System”. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the issuance of arms license under the automatic system as commendable. The agreement was signed by Secretary Home, Government of Punjab and DG NADRA. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General Nadra Sahil Jahangir, Director Arms Nadra and other relevant officials were also present on this occasion.