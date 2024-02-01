Cop among three injured in Karachi firing incidents

Three people including a policeman were injured in as many firing incidents in different areas here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in Adda Morr, two robbers injured a youth on resistance. Police on receiving information reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

In the second incident which took place near Afghan Camp in Gulshan-e-Mimar a man was shot at and injured by two armed men. Police rushed to the scene after getting information and started investigation.

In yet another incident in Federal Area Block 16, some unidentified people shot at and injured a policeman. Having being informed, police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after sending the injured to hospital.