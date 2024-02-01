Thursday, February 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cop among three injured in Karachi firing incidents

Cop among three injured in Karachi firing incidents
Web Desk
11:18 PM | February 01, 2024
National

Three people including a policeman were injured in as many firing incidents in different areas here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in Adda Morr, two robbers injured a youth on resistance. Police on receiving information reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

In the second incident which took place near Afghan Camp in Gulshan-e-Mimar a man was shot at and injured by two armed men. Police rushed to the scene after getting information and started investigation.

In yet another incident in Federal Area Block 16, some unidentified people shot at and injured a policeman. Having being informed, police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after sending the injured to hospital.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024