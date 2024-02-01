CTD conducts search operation in Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police conducted a search and combing operation at Bhara Kahu police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and combing Operation 06 suspicious persons, 05 motorcycles and one vehicle are shifted to the police station for verification purpose, Moreover, 63 houses, 53 motorcycles and 23 vehicles are thoroughly checked.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking. Also, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 16 outlaws including two professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Usman Ali and recovered 173 gram heroin from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Dawo Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Aamir Nazeer and recovered 490 gram heroin from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Javed Khan and recovered 1150 gram hashish from his possession, while the police team also arrested an accused namely Noman involved in illegally gas refilling. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Waqas and recovered 260 gram hashish from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Shahzaib and Naveed Ahmed and recovered 245 gram heroin from their possession. Moreover, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Zakir Ahmed and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Babar and recovered 30 liquor bottles from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ali Hassan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Furthermore, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Sher Afzal and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Irfan Ullah and recovered 440 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.