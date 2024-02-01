Thursday, February 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot

Agencies
February 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  In a recent operation at Mayo Hospital parking area, the district administration apprehended seven individuals, including key figures associated with the parking mafia, and filed cases against the offenders. Under the guidance of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, the initiative was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro in response to complaints of overcharging. He executed a comprehensive crackdown on contractors and employees involved in the practice. DC Rafia Haider affirmed the parking company’s firm stance against any form of overcharging, emphasizing that stringent actions await officers who fail to ensure reasonable parking rates in hospitals. She asserted that those found collecting more than the prescribed parking fees would face immediate dismissal.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024