DC urges political parties to observe SOPs

Peshawar - The Deputy Commissioner of Haripur has called on all political parties and their leaders, representatives, and workers to strictly adhere to the SOPs issued under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery and Good Governance) Act, 2020.

This is in accordance with the judgment of the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar. The directive emphasizes the need for prior permission before organizing gatherings, processions, rallies, etc., as outlined in the SOPs.

Failure to comply with this order and the SOPs would not only violate the court’s judgment but also invoke Section 186 and 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, along with other applicable laws. Violations may lead to punitive actions under these sections and other relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, has, under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (1898), extended the ban on the operation of CNG stations in District Abbottabad until February 5, 2024. This order is effective immediately and will remain enforced until the specified date.

Any individual contravening this order is liable to face punishment under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.