DIG Prisons demands government to enhance jail security following bombing threat

RAWALPINDI - The authorities of Adiala Jail on Wednesday requested the government and Punjab Home Department for ramping up security inside and outside of the prisons after receiving a bomb threat from an unknown caller who claimed to be from Afghanistan, informed sources. The request was made by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Rawalpindi Region Abdul Rauf Rana by writing a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab Home Department, IG Prisons Punjab and other relevant law enforcement agencies, they said.

According to sources, the management of Adiala Jail has sought security enhancement of the prisons following a threat call made by landline number of prisons by unknown caller apparently from Afghanistan. It was informed to the government by the DIG Prisons that a threat call was received at Central Jail Rawalpindi at official telephone number 051-5133115 around 2:30pm on 30/1/2024. The caller said that he is calling from Afghanistan and Central Jail Rawalpindi will be blown up with bomb in next three days. “No number was shown on CLI of the said official telephone number. Besides aforementioned threat alert, it is pertinent to mention here that five terrorists of banned group attacked on Central Jail Mach, Balochistan on 30/1/2024 which was thwarted by law enforcement agencies,” it was mentioned in the letter. The DIG said Central Jail Rawalpindi is very sensitive from security point of view as prominent political prisoners and prisoners belonging to extremist/ terrorist organisations are confined there. Keeping in view of aforementioned situation, it is requested that extra deployment of police personnel at Central Jail Rawalpindi may kindly be made on urgent basis and patrolling of outer area of Central Jail Rawalpindi may also be carried out by Elite Force. Combing operation of surrounding area may also be conducted to scan the locality in order to avoid any untoward incident, the top cop wrote in the letter he posted to government and Punjab Home Department.

On the other hand, the Rawalpindi police, following directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have beefed up external security of Adiala Jail while keeping in view the law and order situation, informed Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, the police spokesman. He said that more well equipped cops of Rawalpindi police have been deployed around the prisons in order to avoid any untoward incident.