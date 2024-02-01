Thursday, February 01, 2024
Div admin taking steps to retrieve graveyard land

Agencies
February 01, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Divisional administration was taking steps to retrieve land of graveyards under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi. Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed officials to retrieve the land of the cemeteries as per the revenue record and said that Punjab CM has issued orders on public complaints about land grabbing of graveyards during his recent visit to the city. The district administration demolished the solid constructions from Hasan Parwana cemetery with heavy machinery.

Agencies

