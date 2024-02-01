Div admin taking steps to retrieve graveyard land

MULTAN - Divisional administration was taking steps to retrieve land of graveyards under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi. Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed officials to retrieve the land of the cemeteries as per the revenue record and said that Punjab CM has issued orders on public complaints about land grabbing of graveyards during his recent visit to the city. The district administration demolished the solid constructions from Hasan Parwana cemetery with heavy machinery.