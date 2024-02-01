Thursday, February 01, 2024
Drug pusher kills policeman in Lahore

Agencies
February 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A police officer was martyred in firing by a drug dealer during a raid in North Cantonment area of Lahore on Wednesday. According to details, Ichhra police officer Arshad with other colleagues went to arrest the drug dealer near Jora Pul where accused Waseem opened fire at the police party and escaped from the scene. Arshad received severe injuries as a result of firing and was shifted to a hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to his injuries. Later, the police shifted the body to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Agencies

