ECP asks PM to ensure uninterrupted power supply on election days

ISLAMABAD - To ensure free and fair elections in the country, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq to ensure uninterrupted power supply for two days during the conduct of February 8 General Elections. “The honorable prime minister of Pakistan is requested to use his good office and issue necessary directions to the quarters concerned for ensuring uninterrupted power supply from 7th to 8th February, 2024,” said a letter written by Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Raja to the Interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq here Wednesday.

“As you are aware that under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution, it is duty of the Election Commission to organize and conduct election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against,” said the letter. The copy of the letter seen by The Nation said, “As per Article 220, it is duty of all the executive authorities in the Federation and the provinces to assist the commissioner and the Election Commission in the discharge of his or their functions”.

Pursuant to that, the disruption of electricity particularly on poll night will create hindrance while preparing results at the polling stations as well as in the offices of the Returning Officers. Therefore, the supply of uninterrupted electricity is of utmost importance for smooth conduct of general elections in the country especially for all field offices of the ECP, NADRA headquarters, offices of the district returning officers, returning officers, polling stations and for mobile towers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 90,675 polling stations for the upcoming general elections, of National Assembly and provincial Assemblies, scheduled for February 8. Out of the total polling stations, 41,403 are combined whereas 25,320 are for male and 23,952 for women voters. It is worth to note that despite a decline of 10 percent power consumption in December 2023, as compared to the same period last years, and winter season, Distribution Companies across the country are carrying up to 10 hours load shedding in their areas. Such long hours load shedding can be detrimental for carrying fair and free elections in the country.