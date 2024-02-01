Thursday, February 01, 2024
ECP to discuss deteriorating security situation in KP, Balochistan today

ECP to discuss deteriorating security situation in KP, Balochistan today
Imran Mukhtar
February 01, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a meeting on Thursday (today) to discuss the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to ECP spokesman, the meeting will be attended by the Interior Minister, Secretary of Interior, Chief Secretaries, Inspector Generals of Police from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, along with representatives from intelligence agencies. The ECP has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of Balochistan to take appropriate action in accordance with election laws.

