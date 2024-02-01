ECP to issue code of conduct for social media activists

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to issue a code of conduct for social media activists.

A draft code of conduct for social media activists was prepared by the Commission. The special cards are being issued to social media activists, like regular media men, who want to cover the general elections. Moreover, an affidavit will be taken from such activists.

According to new codes, social media activists will be bound to follow the regulations. It is also informed that the social media activists will be allowed to visit the polling station. However, such activists will not be able to seek votes for any political party.

The social media activists will not try to promote any political party or influence the voters. Also, they will not be allowed to take footage inside the polling stations with mobile phones.