Thursday, February 01, 2024
Education can help change country’s fate: President

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said through the combination of education, intellect and morality, the youth could change the fate of the country. He said Pakistan needed leadership and proper use of intellect more than the solutions, which he believed the youth of the country was fully capable of playing this role. Addressing the convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the president said the Chinese development was made on the basis of education and health, and Pakistan also needed to follow the Chinese model to achieve the goals of rapid development. The President said that resources alone do not develop the countries, but human resources and right decisions changed the fate of nations. Calling the successful graduates of the university as elite of the country, the president said they were elite because they had the privilege to secure a graduate degree in a country where 44% or more than 26 million children were still out of school. While comparing with the region, he said all the regional countries had 98% ratio of school going children. “In order to accommodate all out of school children, the government will have to build 50,000 more schools which is not an easy task keeping in view the resource availability in the country,” he added. He pointed out that around 300,000 mosques in the country could be utilized to educate the out of school children

