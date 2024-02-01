ECP to deliver ballot papers in KP, Balochistan via ‘air’

Amid the law and order situation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday decided to transport ballot papers to Balochistan and KP via ‘air’.

As per details, the ballot papers to Gwadar, Panjgur, Kecch, Kharan, Bajaur and Kurram will be transported via C-130 and helicopters.

The sources within the ECP said the printing of ballot papers for Balochistan’s constituencies has been completed, while 90pc printing work for KP and Punjab and seventy per cent of ballot papers printing for Sindh province have been completed.

Sources further say the printing of ballot papers for three NA seats from Islamabad will begin today. The ECP plans to print 260 mln ballot papers for elections 2024.

Pakistan is scheduled to elect its National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on February 08 polling day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced the election schedule on December 15. The election will be held on 336 seats of the lower house and a party that wins at least 169 seats will be eligible to form the next government of the country.